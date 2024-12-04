Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC specs revealed: At minimum Ray Tracing GPUs are "required" and you'll need an RTX 4090 for Ultra settings

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC specs have been revealed, and you just might want to shield your gaming rig's eyes if you don't want to hear it cry out in fear.

Bethesda revealed the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC specs on its official website, and they definitely suggest some optimization hiccups. I mean, I bought a brand new RTX 3060 Lenovo Legion laptop less than a year ago and I worry about it keeping up with the game's minimum settings, which require a 2060 Super GPU and an i7-10700k CPU.

Curiously, the specs also say "GPU Hardware Ray Tracing Required" even with the lowest graphics settings. That would mean all of Nvidia's older 10 series GPUs just straight-up won't make the cut.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Meanwhile, if you want the absolute best experience visually and performance-wise with "full ray tracing requirements," you'll need a i7-13900K CPU, which doesn't exist, and an RTX 4090 24 GB, which does exist but goes for more than $2,000 online for the card alone.

Beyond the obvious implications for PC gamers, which on their own are surprising given that the game is arguably the biggest first-party Xbox release of the year, you also have to wonder what this means for console players, particularly those with the Xbox Series S. I'll reserve judgment until I can test it out for myself, but suffice it to say these PC specs don't make me hopeful for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's performance generally.

