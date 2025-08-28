Indiana Jones and the Great Circle devs love feedback, but will stick to their guns when it comes to game direction: "Yeah, but no thanks, because we already have a very good idea that we believe in"

MachineGames apparently loves fan feedback helping to improve its games, but the Wolfenstein and Indiana Jones dev isn't as flexible when it comes to game direction.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's creative director Axel Torvenius said the team "are always keen to hear feedback" and are "always listening," particularly to address parts of the game "that feel bulky or unpolished." Torvenius also said the upcoming Indiana Jones DLC allowed the devs to "obviously polish some things further due to some of the community feedback."

MachineGames is all ears for critiques that'll help make a "fluid or nice" experience - things like whether UI navigation is "a bit wonky" or so. "Yeah, if there are things that we can address to make the experience better, of course, we'll do it."

However, this is still the same ballsy studio that made the rebooted Wolfenstein games, and it sticks to its guns when it comes to the important stuff. "We always have this fairly strong vision in MachineGames," Torvenius told us.

"I'm not just talking about vision in terms of the visual style, but vision of the direction of the game. What is it we want to do? What's the story we want to tell? And we always stay pretty firm on that goal when we have it set, so it's not too easy to persuade MachineGames to turn around sometimes. Like, 'hey, maybe you should do this.' Yeah, but no thanks, because we already have a very good idea that we believe in," he added.

"When it comes to the overarching mission and that direction, you often have a very good idea, like, 'this is the game we want to do, and this is the game.'"

Indy's gaming adventures are far from over, though. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's Order of the Giants expansion is set to come out on S(ilksong)eptember 4.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Todd Howard apparently "rolled his eyes" at the thought of Troy Baker playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's protagonist, but the game's lead says it "wouldn't have been what it is" without the Last of Us star.