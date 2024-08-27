Indiana Jones and the Great Circle devs are "thrilled" to bring the game to PS5, which won't be too hard because it was made with multiplatform tech anyway

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle devs say that when it comes to getting the game on PS5, it's a case of the more the merrier.

In an interview with Eurogamer, creative director Axel Torvenius and design director Jens Anderson were asked about the game's release on PS5, which is coming a few months after its Xbox Series X launch in December. "From MachineGames' point of view," Torvenius answered, "we are super thrilled and excited over the fact we will be able to to be on PlayStation next year as well."

"The more people that can play the game - who can see all the passion and love we have put into this project and all the hard work - the merrier," he added. While Torvenius and Andersson weren't able to offer any insight on Xbox's decision-making - this is only the second time that Microsoft has moved its first-party games onto PlayStation - Torvenius did say that the choice is "something we're excited about for sure."

It also seems as though MachineGames is feeling pretty good about getting The Great Circle onto PS5 on a technical level. Andersson points out that "our technology is based on id Tech," which is "originally a multi-platform engine. So we have a great start to it already."

As part of Zenimax, MachineGames and its Bethesda allies are relatively recent additions to the Xbox first-party family, and the tech that underwrites the games those studios are making is, therefore, far from Xbox-specific. Hopefully, that makes for a smooth journey to PS5, which in turn is likely to bode well for future Zenimax releases that go multiplatform.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 because "it's a strategy that works for us" and "our franchises are getting stronger."