Hollow Knight: Silksong speedruns have already begun and the game isn't even out yet, as world record holder for the limited Gamescom demo modestly calls his sub-3-minute run "pretty OK"

I still can't quite believe it, but Hollow Knight: Silksong is really, officially releasing next week on September 4 , but after such a massive wait, one fan hasn't been able to hold on until that fateful day to start speedrunning it.

Last week, Silksong fans were given the chance to try out the highly anticipated Metroidvania sequel for themselves at Gamescom 2025. Our very own Josh West got his hands on the demo, and noted that "there's an attention to detail in its visual and audio design that's scintillating to experience," and that "it's clear that Team Cherry is pushing for subtle revisions that will have big impacts" when it comes to gameplay.

It's this very same demo, which offered two areas for players to try out, that player BlueSR has already got the world record speedrun for. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the speedrunner initially explains that he was able to play the demo twice, and on his second run, decided to complete the Deep Docks area as fast as possible, despite being "a bit inhibited" due to being "forced to play on controller" for the preview.

"This run is definitely a little bit unpolished, but for being a single attempt and on an input method I'm not used to, I think it's pretty OK," BlueSR says, being rather modest when you consider his two-minutes and 26 second run is the fastest on record for the admittedly unusual speedrun category.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Demo Speedrun in 2:26 [World Record + my thoughts] - YouTube Watch On

BlueSR didn't stop there, though. A few days later, now on his sixth playthrough of the demo, he returned with yet another speedrun – this time, a 100% run of both of the possible demo areas instead of just one. Going for every collectible (aside from one he admits he missed by mistake, which he added on six extra seconds to make up for), the speedrunner cleared the whole thing in 10 minutes and 36 seconds.

Silksong Demo 100% Speedrun in 10:36 [World Record + More thoughts and details!] - YouTube Watch On

Obviously, this is a slightly weird category when it comes to actual competition, since unless you also went into the limited in-person demo with the thought to speedrun it, then there's no longer a way to have a go yourself. Then again, I'm sure it won't take long for full game speedruns to surface next week – the Silksong hopefuls have been preparing for this moment for a very long time, after all.

Silksong devs tempt fate, tease "ambitious" DLC plans to add content to the long-awaited Metroidvania: "Hopefully we can achieve some of it."