Hideo Kojima says he chose Death Stranding 2's Solid Snake lookalike because he needed an actor who "would surpass" Mads Mikkelsen

Hideo Kojima has revealed more about the casting of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’s new character, Neil, who took much of the focus in the brand new trailer released earlier this week. Even with the announcement of the Death Stranding 2 release date (June 26, 2025), this new character has been the focus of much of the buzz from the latest trailer, mainly due to his striking resemblance to Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid. Now, Kojima has shed some more light on the casting of Italian actor Luca Marinelli in the role.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Kojima reveals he first became aware of the actor when watching 2015’s ‘They Call Me Jeeg,’ and the two were put in contact with each other in 2020 when Kojima was asked to help promote the 2020 film ‘Martin Eden’ for its release in Japan. Marinelli told Kojima, "I grew up with Metal Gear. I am a big fan of yours. I am very honored that you saw the film I starred in." And two years later, in 2022, when casting Neil for the game, Kojima "decided that Luca was the only choice for the role."

And while it was hinted at in the trailer that Neil would be taking on a similar role to Mads Mikkelsen’s Cliff from the original Death Stranding, Kojima outright confirms that "Neil would be an important role that replaces Cliff from DS1." But the director is confident that Marinelli will take things to the next level, saying, "the fans would not be satisfied unless the casting would surpass Mads."

Kojima also revealed that he asked the actor for advice on who should play the character of Lucy, who is seen sharing scenes with Neil throughout the trailer. Marinelli then introduced him to his wife, Alissa Jung, who has been acting in German TV series' since the 90s. Neil and Lucy seem to be in a relationship in the game, so a husband-and-wife duo seems like a natural fit. Kojima also revealed that both actors had signed on to be in Death Stranding 2 "when we didn't even have a script yet."

If you’re as excited as I am for Death Stranding 2 and happen to have a spare $1,500 sitting around, you can buy a replica of Neil’s watch in the near future.