Hideo Kojima says he chose Death Stranding 2's Solid Snake lookalike because he needed an actor who "would surpass" Mads Mikkelsen

News
By
published

Luca Marinelli told Kojima he "grew up with Metal Gear"

Screenshot of Neil in Death Stranding 2
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Hideo Kojima has revealed more about the casting of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’s new character, Neil, who took much of the focus in the brand new trailer released earlier this week. Even with the announcement of the Death Stranding 2 release date (June 26, 2025), this new character has been the focus of much of the buzz from the latest trailer, mainly due to his striking resemblance to Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid. Now, Kojima has shed some more light on the casting of Italian actor Luca Marinelli in the role.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Kojima reveals he first became aware of the actor when watching 2015’s ‘They Call Me Jeeg,’ and the two were put in contact with each other in 2020 when Kojima was asked to help promote the 2020 film ‘Martin Eden’ for its release in Japan. Marinelli told Kojima, "I grew up with Metal Gear. I am a big fan of yours. I am very honored that you saw the film I starred in." And two years later, in 2022, when casting Neil for the game, Kojima "decided that Luca was the only choice for the role."

And while it was hinted at in the trailer that Neil would be taking on a similar role to Mads Mikkelsen’s Cliff from the original Death Stranding, Kojima outright confirms that "Neil would be an important role that replaces Cliff from DS1." But the director is confident that Marinelli will take things to the next level, saying, "the fans would not be satisfied unless the casting would surpass Mads."

Kojima also revealed that he asked the actor for advice on who should play the character of Lucy, who is seen sharing scenes with Neil throughout the trailer. Marinelli then introduced him to his wife, Alissa Jung, who has been acting in German TV series' since the 90s. Neil and Lucy seem to be in a relationship in the game, so a husband-and-wife duo seems like a natural fit. Kojima also revealed that both actors had signed on to be in Death Stranding 2 "when we didn't even have a script yet."

If you’re as excited as I am for Death Stranding 2 and happen to have a spare $1,500 sitting around, you can buy a replica of Neil’s watch in the near future.

See more PS5 News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima is still hung up on his ex, as Death Stranding 2 features a Metal Gear Solid doppelganger the director says is the spitting image of Solid Snake
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Hideo Kojima
Death Stranding 2 actors are finishing filming and getting gifts from Hideo Kojima, but "the game still remains in development," so don't expect it out any time soon
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
Death Stranding 2 PS5 screenshot
Death Stranding 2 draws ever closer as Hideo Kojima shares emotional behind-the-scenes update from "important scene" that wrapped recording for 6 voice actors at once
Latest in Action Games
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
Screenshot of Neil in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he chose Death Stranding 2's Solid Snake lookalike because he needed an actor who "would surpass" Mads Mikkelsen
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
5 years after starting development, Neil Druckmann says Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "still evolving and changing as we're making it"
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will also be about "being lonely," as if his zombie apocalypse wasn’t isolating enough: "I really want you to be lost"
A screenshot of Jordan drinking a soda during the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Hertic Prophet.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "a game about faith and religion," which Neil Druckmann jokes will surely get less hate than The Last of Us 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy hanging onto a vine as in Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak
Latest in News
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
Screenshot of Neil in Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he chose Death Stranding 2's Solid Snake lookalike because he needed an actor who "would surpass" Mads Mikkelsen
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Futures Unwritten Ultimate raid
As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
A One-Punch Man controversy has erupted after it was revealed the divisive new season 3 trailer was the work of only one animator: "Morale isn't great right now"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Lenovo Legion Go S with Xbox logo on screen next to white Series X controller on woodgrain surface
The rumored Xbox handheld isn't what you think, and I'm hoping it'll solve my Windows 11 problems
More about action
The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot

5 years after starting development, Neil Druckmann says Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "still evolving and changing as we're making it"
The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
See more latest
Most Popular
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Futures Unwritten Ultimate raid
As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"
Lenovo Legion Go S with Xbox logo on screen next to white Series X controller on woodgrain surface
The rumored Xbox handheld isn't what you think, and I'm hoping it'll solve my Windows 11 problems
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
A One-Punch Man controversy has erupted after it was revealed the divisive new season 3 trailer was the work of only one animator: "Morale isn't great right now"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
5 years after starting development, Neil Druckmann says Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "still evolving and changing as we're making it"
Silent Hill f
After 2 years of silence, the next mainline Silent Hill game is getting a dedicated stream this week with "the latest news"
Original Xbox console
Former Microsoft exec says the first Xbox was killed early in favor of 360 because it was "losing money left right and center," but luckily "we could afford to hemorrhage cash"
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US
A screenshot of Jordan drinking a soda during the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Hertic Prophet.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "a game about faith and religion," which Neil Druckmann jokes will surely get less hate than The Last of Us 2