Even as costs spiralled to $100m, founder of shuttered Wonder Woman studio says "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day"

News
By published

Monolith was around my entire gaming life

A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
(Image credit: Monolith Productions)

Monolith Productions, the studio behind iconic games like Fear and Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor that brought us the Nemesis system, was shut down by owner Warner Bros. last month, and its co-founder says they never saw it coming despite the game reportedly costing over $100 million and being nowhere near ready for release.

In an interview with the Guardian, founding member of Monolith Garett Price says, "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day." Neither did I.

Monolith is a studio that's been around for my entire gaming life, but since it released Shadow of War in 2017 it's produced no new games. The Wonder Woman game it was working on had been unveiled three years ago, but new leadership, a reboot, and who knows what else meant behind the scenes, development wasn't going well.

Toby Gladwell, Monolith co-founder and software engineer, says, "Our studio culture was born from a deep-seated conviction that we could accomplish anything we put our minds to."

"We pretty much just made whatever we wanted to make," Price says "We didn't spend a lot of time trying to figure out what genre would sell the best or what theme would be the most accessible to the mass market. We just tried to make what we thought was cool." Based on the games the studio did put out into the world, I'd say the team succeeded.

Unfortunately, once the company was acquired by Warner Bros. in 2005 development on new games slowed down and it worked mostly on Warner Bros. IP rather than its own original ideas. After making 12 games in the 2000s, Monolith developed just three in the 2010s. Wonder Woman has since been cancelled, but Warner Bros. does have more game development studios, so it may come back in a few years.

Warner Bros. itself doesn't seem to really know what it wants out of its games. It's most-popular game by a mile was Hogwarts Legacy, a single-player experience, but it's repeatedly stated it wants to focus on free-to-play live-service games more, even after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League left fans and ciritcs disappointed. Hopefully it figures it out before closing anymore studios.

While you're here, check out our list of the best Lord of the Rings games.

See more PS5 News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Open-world Wonder Woman and Lord of the Rings studio shut down alongside MultiVersus dev, Warner Bros insists it wants to focus on DC even as it kills a DC game
A zoomed-in and brightened screenshot of Wonder Woman in the reveal trailer for the untitled Wonder Woman game.
Suicide Squad's $200 million failure was so damaging, it reportedly contributed to the cancellation of Monolith's Wonder Woman game
Wonder Woman in the new game from Monolith and Warner Bros games
Wonder Woman game cancelation and everything we know about the superhero game
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Not content with killing the Lord of the Rings and Wonder Woman studio, Warner Bros. may lock its brilliant Nemesis system away in patent jail for another 11 years
A zoomed-in and brightened screenshot of Wonder Woman in the reveal trailer for the untitled Wonder Woman game.
Former Wonder Woman comic book writer says "every effort was made" to make the canceled open-world game "a showpiece epic": "It was a dream come true"
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
3 years since reveal, open-world Wonder Woman game from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor devs reportedly $100 million in the hole and struggling with tech and leadership
Latest in Action Games
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Even as costs spiralled to $100m, founder of shuttered Wonder Woman studio says "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day"
Space Marine 2 4K texture pack shots
Saber CEO knew Space Marine 2 would be a success after playing it for over 300 hours, but he was still surprised when it sold 6 million copies
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
Jodran A. Mun leans back in the cockpit of her spaceship, arms behind her head, in an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet PS5 screenshot
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is apparently taking inspiration from Elden Ring and could be a new direction for Naughty Dog
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed protagonists: A collection of several of the heroes in the Assassin&#039;s Creed games edited together.
Ranking the best Assassin's Creed protagonists of all time
Latest in News
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Even as costs spiralled to $100m, founder of shuttered Wonder Woman studio says "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day"
The Simpsons
Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now
Space Marine 2 4K texture pack shots
Saber CEO knew Space Marine 2 would be a success after playing it for over 300 hours, but he was still surprised when it sold 6 million copies
Pyramid Head stands in the rain in the Silent Hill 2 remake.
Silent Hill 2 remake director had no choice but to make Pyramid Head "more aggressive and faster" during his iconic fight: "We've been losing something, but we've been gaining something, too"
Nintendo 64 console next to blue Modretro Chromatic Game Boy handheld on woodgrain desk with Alienware monitor in backdrop next to plant.
Modretro teases FPGA Nintendo 64 console that could solve my current HDMI woes
Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
29 years later, Happy Gilmore 2 trailer sees Adam Sandler return to the course with familiar faces – and confirms release date
More about action
Space Marine 2 4K texture pack shots

Saber CEO knew Space Marine 2 would be a success after playing it for over 300 hours, but he was still surprised when it sold 6 million copies
GTA 6

Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
The Simpsons

Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now
See more latest
Most Popular
The Simpsons
Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now
Space Marine 2 4K texture pack shots
Saber CEO knew Space Marine 2 would be a success after playing it for over 300 hours, but he was still surprised when it sold 6 million copies
Nintendo 64 console next to blue Modretro Chromatic Game Boy handheld on woodgrain desk with Alienware monitor in backdrop next to plant.
Modretro teases FPGA Nintendo 64 console that could solve my current HDMI woes
Pyramid Head stands in the rain in the Silent Hill 2 remake.
Silent Hill 2 remake director had no choice but to make Pyramid Head "more aggressive and faster" during his iconic fight: "We've been losing something, but we've been gaining something, too"
Cosmetic surgery in The Ugly Stepsister
The first trailer for new body horror movie that's been described as "Cinderella meets Cronenberg" is here
A Helldiver holding a flag in a promotional image for Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 only had 20 devs working on it when development began, but High Command is now over 6 times larger and has continued to expand since launch
Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen
Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease
Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
29 years later, Happy Gilmore 2 trailer sees Adam Sandler return to the course with familiar faces – and confirms release date
LG OLED G5 mounted on wall with chimpanzee on screen and coffee table with tea pot and popcorn on top.
LG OLED G5 TV pre-orders just arrived, but you'll get it a lot earlier in the UK
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen
Marvel fans are talking about the biggest mistakes the MCU has made - and everyone seems to agree on one particularly tragic moment