Dragon Age actor says the last time he played Inquisition, he upheld the RPG tradition led by Baldur's Gate 3 actors and romanced his own character: "Which is the best — the best"

Solas actor Gareth David-Lloyd very much enjoyed romancing Solas

Dragon Age Inquisition
(Image credit: BioWare)

Solas actor Gareth David-Lloyd has revealed that the last time he played Dragon Age: Inquisition, he upheld the tradition spearheaded by Baldur's Gate 3 actors and romanced his own character.

Following the release of Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023, I honestly couldn't tell you the amount of stories I've written or edited about the game's actors doing naughty things to their own characters, but it's more than a few. A cursory Google search tells me, at the very least, Shadowheart actor Jennifer English, Astarion actor Neil Newbon, and Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde are all guilty, with the latter recently admitting to committing multiple offenses.

Now, during an appearance at York Comic Con in the UK, David-Lloyd revealed who he romanced while playing Dragon Age: Inquisition and said his most recent playthrough was full of self love.

"First time I romanced Josephine [Montilyet]. Lovely performance, rubbish romance," David-Lloyd said in a TikTok video from Twitch streamer LadyCrazyDragon (cheers, TheGamer). "And then the second time was Cassandra [Pentaghast]. Yes, that was a good one. And the last... No, the last time I played a female character and romanced myself, which is the best — the best."

To be probably unnecessarily clear, I don't actually have a problem at all with actors doing this, and freely admit I would almost certainly do the same if I was in the same situation. I mean, I like my own articles on Twitter all the time, which is infinitely more embarrassing.

Weeks after EA said Dragon Age: The Veilguard "did not resonate with a broad enough audience," BioWare's RPG is available on PlayStation Plus as a free monthly game.

