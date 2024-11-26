After releasing Zelda and Persona spin-offs, Dynasty Warriors dev would love to bring the series' brand of large-scale hack-and-slash fun to Star Wars and Lord of the Rings

The studio behind Dynasty Warriors has brought its style of large-scale beat 'em ups to plenty of series from Zelda to Persona, though one developer wouldn't stop there given the choice. Asked what team-up he'd like to pursue the most, Dynasty Warriors: Origins producer Tomohiko Sho has eyes for Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the next in a long line of Musou games from developer Omega Force – games with light RPG elements that typically excel at the simple joys of allowing you to flatten hundreds of goons in one go.

The Dynasty Warriors games are big in their own right, though various crossovers with the likes of Zelda, Persona, Fire Emblem, and One Piece have helped further their reach. With that in mind, it adds up that there are more collaborations the Omega Force team would take on, given the chance.

"I am interested in making Star Wars Warriors," Sho tells The Gamer. "It's actually something that popped into my mind after making Dynasty Warriors 3 that, one day, I'd like to make a Star Wars Warriors game. Lord of the Rings Warriors is something else that I'd really like to make. Those are two IP that I dearly love and are dream projects that I hope I can do."

I reckon a few of us would also love to see those two dream projects happen. Thankfully, for now, we've got more Musou game goodness coming from elsewhere. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is set to release on January 17 next year, though there's a demo you can play right now to see if it's your thing.

