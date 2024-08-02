A new Darksiders game is coming, and after a Zelda-style adventure, a loot-driven ARPG, a Soulslike, and a Diablo-esque hack-and-slash, nobody knows what to expect

It's official: a new Darksiders game is on the way. Series fans are already celebrating, but the announcement teaser was so vague that nobody is quite sure what to expect.

You can check out the teaser video below, or just enjoy the description that publisher THQ Nordic provided to the Xbox Wire blog: "The foreboding rumble of caverns eons old. Embers swirl through the air, cast up from pools of bubbling lava. Three enormous heads, hewn from otherworldly stone suddenly burst into life with mystical flame. The Charred Council roar a single word in unison: HORSEMAN."

That's all we've got to go on for now, though THQ Nordic adds that "It won’t be long until we reveal more about where the Darksiders series is going next, but for now, know this… the Four Horsemen will ride again."

Darksiders kicked off in 2010 with a Zelda-style action-adventure game that put you in the shoes of War, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. Each game that followed twisted the formula a bit, going toward a more loot-driven hack-and-slash in 2, and leaning into some Soulslike influences with 3. The biggest departure was 2019's Darksiders Genesis, an isometric, co-op-driven ARPG that looked as much like Diablo as a Darksiders game.

What, then, will this new entry look like? I expect most fans will have their fingers crossed for a full-on Darksiders 4 that follows-up on the original game's final cliffhanger, teasing a reunited four horsemen - a payoff the series has continued to evade by taking on parallel and prequel stories. And hey, Darksiders 4 would tease all that out right in the name. It's perfect, right?

