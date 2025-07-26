A month on, Hideo Kojima says 79% of Death Stranding 2 players continued after credits rolled with an appropriately cryptic message: "It might be hard to hold on hope for tomorrow"

Hideo Kojima, eccentric as ever, celebrated an entire month of Death Stranding 2 in the most on-brand way: with an appropriately cryptic message and some player stats.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach hit store shelves (and digital store algos) a month ago, so the game's famed director jumped onto the interwebs to share some data from the SSS.

"It seems many players have already reached the ending," Kojima recently tweeted. "Since all the 'Someones' around the world are connected through SSS, we're able to gather a variety of data. Apparently, 79% of 'Someones' who reached the end of the story continued to keep playing afterwards."

With everything going on in the world, from political unrest in the west to genocides abroad, Kojima had a more hopeful message too. "To everyone who has reached the ending: The world today is in a difficult state. It might be hard to hold on to hope for tomorrow. But know that there is someone out there who would risk their life to protect you— Even if you don't notice, someone is connected to you, watching over you."

In the same social media post, Kojima also revealed some cool player stats. Players apparently rescued more kangaroos than any other animal, built more zip-lines than any other structure, and used a pickup off-roader more than any other means of transport, even walking.

The most popular sign was also "Speed Up," so I guess Death Stranding players are real impatient, huh? Assault rifles and ladders were also the most popular weapons and tools respectively.

