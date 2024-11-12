21 years later, an obscure Disney game is selling out online after the internet found out it's basically Silent Hill and Resident Evil for kids

The 2003 action-adventure game Disney's Pilget's Big Game, based on the film Piglet's Big Game, is selling out fast online after the internet discovered it's essentially a horror game inspired by Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

Piglet's Big Game didn't make as large a splash as its namesake would suggest when it launched 21 years ago, receiving mixed reviews and fading into obscurity in the decades since. However, gameplay clips are going viral right now because of a noteworthy similarity in tone and style to Silent Hill, in particular. Looking at the clips, it is very, very obvious that the folks at Doki Denki Studio were heavily and inexplicably inspired by Konami's opus when designing Piglet's Big Game, which I'll remind you, is a Winnie the Pooh game starring a pink pig.

On a surface level, it's easy to see and hear the similarities in the fixed camera and sound design, but digging into Piglet's Big Game a little further as an admitted new fan, the story about the main character overcoming his fears in a horrific dreamlike world has some clear parallels to Silent Hill, and this scene taking place in a library certainly has Resident Evil energy. Players who have direct experience with the game are calling it "baby's first Resident Evil and/or Silent Hill."

To really drive the likeness home, some are rightfully questioning whether the Silent Hill 2 remake directly samples a track from Piglet's Big Game in an apparent acknowledgement of the similarities.

hey @Mateusz_Lenart_ , can you confirm that silent hill 2 remake samples Piglets Big Game (2003) because yeah this sounds exactly like akira yamaoka’s “chthonic symphony” lol https://t.co/KQ4Gr94eJTNovember 9, 2024

Hey guys what the fuck happens in this game https://t.co/VQT7z3r5dS pic.twitter.com/SBR2s3q3E0November 8, 2024

as someone who's actually played piglet's big game, the best way you can describe it is baby's first resident evil and/or silent hilland no, I am not exaggerating https://t.co/L9IrhIUd9VNovember 9, 2024

Others, however, are desperate to buy and play the game themselves, which has caused the PS2 version of the game to virtually sell out on US eBay at time of writing. You can get other versions of the game, but their prices are quickly rising. A quick eBay search yields two GameCube versions; one that's asking $52.57 with $30 in shipping and another asking for an eye-watering $300. Unless you're truly desperate to play Piglet's Big Game on console, I'd recommend taking a look at PC copies, especially since the game's unlikely to retain its sky-high value for long.

Otherwise, maybe just watch the above clips and play the Silent Hill 2 Remake instead.