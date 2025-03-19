The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"

News
By published

The spiritual successor to Nekkers looks to be on the way

Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

I think most action RPG players have an enemy that immediately puts them on tilt. For example, I hate the Basilisks in Dark Souls; those big eyeball-looking freaks absolutely unsettle me to no end (made worse by the fact that those aren't its eyes). When FromSoftware brought them back for Elden Ring, it was on sight. While not as much of a threat (or nearly as creepy) as the Basilisks, The Witcher 2's Nekkers could be annoying little freaks when they ganged up on Geralt. Well, a group of former CD Projekt Red devs are making a new RPG in a different universe, but it looks like the spirit of the Nekkers is going to live on.

Rebel Wolves' debut RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker, has been posting details about the game on Twitter on a fairly regular basis, like character bios and bits of concept art. Earlier this week, we were introduced to some of the enemies we'll be throwing hands with in the upcoming vampire RPG, with a post introducing Kobolds – presumably named after the German folklore spirit of the same name that is known for being assholes (or the Dungeons and Dragons enemies, perhaps).

The post reads, "Deep underground, something crawls inside the abandoned shafts and galleries. Look around, and you’ll find the traces they left behind: cracked bones, sucked clean of marrow, and chalk drawings, as crude as they are unsettling." The culprits being the Kobolds, who are described as having "long wiry limbs" and "huge eyes… perfect for seeing in the dark" (oh, for god's sake, not again). These creatures can squeeze through narrow passageways and use their curved claws for digging – and probably killing you too, but that wouldn't be very nice now, would it?

Well, despite working on the game, it seems like members of the Rebel Wolves team have them as their go-to annoying RPG enemy. The Blood of Dawnwalker's global marketing lead, Pawel Panasiuk, quote tweeted the Kobolds introduction post with a description of his own, saying, "annoying little bastards." Given that these are big-eyed freaks like Basilisks that look to be the same size as Nekkers, I'm already pissed at them, and if the people making the game can't even stand them, I don't think I have much luck.

The Blood of Dawnwalker's director recently revealed that they made their protagonist a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-style character because "nobody yet has done that."

See more PC Gaming News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 director's upcoming open-world RPG Blood of Dawnwalker keeps revealing new vampires, and I can't get enough of this deliciously Gothic lore
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 dev says his new vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker wants to challenge genre conventions, but only if "we're changing them to actually achieve some goal"
The Blood of Dawnwalker vampire
Former The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs reveal new Vampiric dark fantasy open-world RPG that's "the first chapter" of a "brand new role-playing saga"
Coen looking over the village at night during the trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Blood of Dawnwalker is already showing its Witcher 3 roots, but it also reminds me of my favorite underrated vampire RPG
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 director's new vampire open-world game sure sounds like it took a page from the D&D and Baldur's Gate playbook: "Sometimes it feels like playing a paper RPG"
Latest in Action RPGs
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing
Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing two characters engaged in battle
Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"
Latest in News
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle
A new anime movie is "the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film" with 48 different versions – and requires you to use your phone to choose its ending
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update
More about action rpg
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout

Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.

On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up

Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update
See more latest
Most Popular
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Despite being one of the most expensive movies of all time, The Electric State isn't set to break any viewership records for Netflix
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and the Hulk in the upcoming PS5 game, Marvel Rivals.
An MCU-like Marvel Gaming Universe was allegedly scrapped since Disney didn't want to deal with its complexities, but it's been revealed by Marvel Rivals' writer
Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle
A new anime movie is "the world’s first fully interactive theatrical film" with 48 different versions – and requires you to use your phone to choose its ending
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
A purple scholar reads a text in a World of Warcraft library
WoW Classic might be getting a legendary weapon that's been the subject of rumors in the MMO's mainline version for 20 years
Balatro Joker art
When starting development on his hit roguelike, Balatro creator set out to recreate a made-up card game he played "thousands" of times with his friends