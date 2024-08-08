That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's manga author has composed two original stories for its action RPG adaptation, and they both feature a "powerful new enemy"

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles features original storylines from the manga's author themselves.

Bandai Namco's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles is out today, August 8, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Over on the PlayStation Blog, the developer and publisher revealed that the brand new action RPG actually features original storylines from author Fuse.

This is actually in tandem to replaying the overarching events of the main manga series itself. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles follows the founding of the Jura Tempest Federation by Rimuru Tempest, in its journey from a fledgling goblin village all the way to a proud nation.

The PlayStation Blog post unfortunately doesn't elaborate on which stories in particular Fuse has devised, but thanks to a press release we know the game will feature two stories from the manga author. These will see Rimuru confront a "powerful new enemy."

Back in April we noted that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime game looked pretty stellar, standing out from a swarming sea of anime adaptions as action RPGs. That's partly because it's actually a city-builder, letting you choose how you want to construct the Jura Tempest Federation and with what sort of buildings.

The different buildings you construct can then feed back into gameplay boosts, including increased attack power, reinforced defensive stats, enhanced luck rates, and more. The weapons stand improves your attack power, for example, while the hot springs enhances luck for one random character.

If you're curious about the anime adaption of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, then I've got good news, because both seasons and the anime movie are available on Crunchyroll right now, and the third season is currently airing weekly on the streaming service.

Take a look at our new games 2024 guide for an overview of all the other new titles launching this year.