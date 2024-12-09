Path of Exile 2 developer says "we are trying to avoid nerfing skills and builds," but as it sets its sights on a popular explosive build, players argue it "discourages creativity"

Path of Exile 2 may have only been released in early access three days ago, but developer Grinding Gear Games is already taking aim at a popular build as it confirms more nerfs are coming, and action RPG players aren't happy.

The action RPG sequel has arrived to immediate popularity , with its massive concurrent player count even helping drive Steam to a new record over the weekend , but it's not taken long at all for Grinding Gear Games to bring the hammer down on certain skills. It started with Supercharged Slam, which it announced a nerf for just a day after launch. It noted: "As much as we are trying to avoid nerfing skills and builds, it is better to do this early before it feels obligatory to use the skill."

Despite the aim to avoid nerfs, the developer soon outlined plans to reduce the damage from Magnetic Salvo, and now, it has a new target. "Currently, it's a bit too easy to detonate Gas Cloud explosions when combined with persistent Ignite skills like Flame Wall," Grinding Gear Games writes on Twitter. "We'll be adjusting the explosion damage of both Gas Grenade and Gas Arrow for now in an upcoming hotfix.

"In the future, we want to update it such that the potency of the Ignite or Detonator contributes to determining the damage of the Gas Cloud explosions, that way we would be able to avoid balancing around the simplest and most efficient way to apply Ignites."

Given that the action RPG is in early access, changes like this are to be expected, but many are frustrated, with one player questioning why the studio is "punishing players for finding cool builds."

"Instead of addressing some of the major problems plaguing the game, your focus seems to be predominantly on nerfing funny builds," another says . "This approach raises a significant question: Why should players like me even bother to experiment with creative and unconventional build combinations if they're just going to be nerfed into oblivion the very next day? This cycle of innovation followed by immediate nerfing not only discourages creativity but also undermines the spirit of exploration that has always been a cornerstone of the Path of Exile experience."

There's no doubt that the devs will continue to tweak things like this as time goes on – it sounds like the studio might just be trying to avoid creating an indomitable meta. For now, though, you probably shouldn't get too attached to any specific skills.

