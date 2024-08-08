One of the best indie action-RPGs of the past decade is getting a Kingdom Hearts-inspired follow-up that builds "on top of the best aspects," and it sure is pretty

Remember CrossCode, the 2018 indie action-RPG from Radical Fish Games with great combat and puzzles? Well, the same studio is making a follow-up that looks even better.

Radical Fish Games has revealed Alabaster Dawn with a shockingly pretty trailer that showcases the studio's knack for creating 2.5D pixel art worlds teeming with as much life and vibrancy as any full 3D AAA game. The studio describes the follow-up as "an Action RPG that builds on the best aspects" of CrossCode, and yet again we're being treated to a "deep combat system, challenging puzzles, and a mysterious world teeming with secrets, all bundled up in an engaging story."

Not much is known about the story at this juncture, but it's definitely distinct from CrossCode if not set in an entirely different universe. Whereas CrossCode takes place primarily inside a fictional MMORPG, Alabaster Dawn centers around a hero named Juno chosen to bring back the former glory of a ruined world she once called her home.

Radical Fish promises a "massive adventure" with 30-60 hours of playtime and seven unique areas to explore. Combat is inspired by Kingdom Hearts and Devil May Cry, and just from the trailer you can see a variety of combos, ranged and melee attacks, and abilities.

There are also eight distinct weapons that can be slotted into any one of four elements at any point throughout your playthrough, and then there are gems you can add to your weapons to unlock enchantments, which can range from basic stat buffs to more targeted bonuses that change the way you engage enemies.

You'll also be able to unlock various combat arts for each weapon's skill tree, and yes, there's a different skill tree for each weapon. Adding to the depth of combat are divine arts, which can be equipped to each element to unlock special spells for taking on the heartiest of foes.

Meanwhile, healing is built into the game's cooking system, whereby you cook all sorts of dishes at resting spots to increase your stock of healing bulbs and unlock temporary buffs. And every time you cook, you increase something called your Palate Level, which further enhances the effects of everything you cook going forward.

Basically, Alabaster Dawn looks like a sequel to CrossCode in all but name, even if it doesn't take place in the same universe. And I mean that as the highest possible compliment. There's no word on a release date yet, but judging from the encouragingly polished gameplay shown in the trailer, it might not be too far off.

