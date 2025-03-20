Master Cloudheim's chaotic physics based combat with up to three friends in this cooperative action RPG

Cloudheim is a co-op action RPG that's all about being creative with its physics driven combat. Playable solo, or with up to three friends, this Future Games Show trailer explains all about the fighting, and the classes you can use to mix and match abilities in battle.

There are two core parts to combat in Cloudheim - firstly juggling enemies and, secondly, using the four different classes to mix up abilities and combine attacks to maximise damage.

The first one is simple; the more you can juggle enemies and keep them airborne, the more damage they'll eventually take when they hit the ground. To do that you'll be able to use your kicks, a lasso and a range of other abilities. Layer up enough powers, such as tornado-like jump pads and springboard mushrooms and, according developer Noodle Cat Games, "battle will feel like a pinball machine".

There are four different classes to help you keep enemies flying, all with their own nuances. There are Spellblades, who boost their traditional attacks with elemental magic. Outlanders can break armor to create weaknesses in enemies, while Treasure Hunters use their speed to exploit opponents. And, finally, Sentinels are a defensive option that can heal a team by dealing damage.

You can change between these classes simply by changing weapons. So, while co-op is a great way to blend all these options together at once, even alone you can pick and choose between playstyles to get an edge.

You'll be able to test out your skills and combine all these ideas when Cloudheim launches in 2025 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.



