"Look at the wittle baby": Silksong players are struggling with an early boss, but that's fine because they love him

Hollow Knight: Silksong finally launched yesterday after six long years of waiting. It promptly crashed Steam and the Nintendo eShop and garnered over 500,000 concurrent players , which is a staggering achievement compared to the original's record of around 75,000. Well, all of you have been hard at work, but it seems the second boss is both an absolute roadblock because of its difficulty and is irresistibly adorable.

Spoilers ahead for the second boss of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Silksong's second boss, the Bell Beast, is wreaking havoc. A quick search of the Silksong subreddit shows that tons of you are struggling to overcome it. Generally speaking, gamers are saying this sequel is " noticeably harder " than the original, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise.

It's normally one of the early bosses that walls people in tough Metroidvanias and Soulsborne games. We haven't learned the controls properly, and our timing is all off, but eventually we succeed. What doesn't always happen, however, is that people want to pet the boss who's kicking their ass.

"Despite all the disagreements we can all agree this guy is such a cutie patootie, best boi," writes someone sharing a screenshot of the Bell Beast on Reddit. "Look at him, look at the wittle baby." I have to admit, it does look adorable, all curled up and chonky.

"I’m pretty sure it eats the dude hiding in the Bonebottom station," writes one player. "But I can't even be mad. It's so adorable." Another adds , "Gosh, wish I could pet him. He's such a good boy."

If you're having trouble, check out our guide on how to beat the Bell Beast . If you think they're cute, you can just keep trying yourself so you can spend more time with them, though.

