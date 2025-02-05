Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs insist its limited save feature "will forever stay," but that's not stopped players from modding it out hours after launch

Warhorse Studios isn't moving away from one of its first RPG's more controversial features in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – the Saviour Schnapps save method – but that's all right since it took the community mere hours to circumvent it with a mod.

Speaking in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Warhorse Studios' global public relations manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling explains the developers "learned a lot from the community" by "looking at what they like, what they didn't like" – but that doesn't necessarily mean the team strayed too far from the formula that defined the original Kingdom Come. "Some of that stuff is by design," as Stolz-Zwilling describes, and that includes Saviour Schnapps.

"The Saviour Schnapps will forever stay there," continues Stolz-Zwilling, "but the game [generally] saves more often." Not often enough, apparently, as one creative player has released a handy mod that functions like an autosave feature. Highlighted by PC Gamer, "Unlimited Saving 2," as it's dubbed by creator "EddieShoe" on Nexus Mods , allows fans "to save anytime the game would normally allow you to save in a quick save fashion, without using up your Saviour Schnapps."

The convenient mod went up less than 24 hours after Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 itself launched, but it's already accumulated more than 10,000 downloads and 35,000 views – figures I'd argue speak to the player base's desire for a quick save feature. It's not entirely an unexpected mod, either, as senior game designer Ondřej Bittner tells GamesRadar+ players new to the sequel might not know how to save in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 .

"It makes sense to sleep or eat or whatever," says Bittner. "But [then] people who play games are like, 'Oh, I can't just press F5 to quick save?'" Convenience is key, I suppose – and as a notorious save-scumming stan in other RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 , I'd personally feel lost without the ability to save whenever and wherever I'd like to myself. As is always the case on PC, however, modders seem to have all the bases covered.

