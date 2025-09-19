Bloodborne remake hopefuls, brace yourselves: Insider says "nothing is happening with Bloodborne, so don't expect that"
Jeff Grubb has some disappointing news for fans waiting on a Bloodborne announcement
FromSoftware diehards have been pleading for something, anything, Bloodborne-related for several years now, in particular a remake/remaster or official PC port, but sadly it seems like none of that's happening for quite some time.
During a recent episode of Jeff Grubb's Game Mess podcast (thanks, GameSpot), Grubb and his fellow Giant Bomb co-owner Mike Minotti got onto the topic of PC ports, which Minotti remarked have seemingly "slowed down a little bit recently."
Referencing Bloodborne on PC specifically, Minotti said Sony "can't move on that unless FromSoftware is involved, and they're busy," presumably with the recently released Elden Ring Nightreign and the upcoming Switch 2 game, The Duskbloods.
Grubb chimed in and said, "it seems like they don't want to do it with Sony," they seemingly meaning FromSoftware, clarifying,
"Anything beyond From Software would have to be involved and they're not going to do it right now, I don't know. But that's my understanding of the situation and it continues to be that way. I checked in on it relatively recently and kind of continue to hear, 'Nothing is happening with Bloodborne, so don't expect that.'"
While Grubb, like any human being, has gotten things wrong in the past, his track record is generally solid. Unfortunately, that means he's probably right about this and Bloodborne fans will likely be waiting a long time for a PC port, remake, or dare I say it, sequel.
Hopefully the next time I update y'all on Bloodborne it's with better news.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Fortunately, we still have everything on our list of the best FromSoftware games to keep us busy until then.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.