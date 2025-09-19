Bloodborne remake hopefuls, brace yourselves: Insider says "nothing is happening with Bloodborne, so don't expect that"

FromSoftware diehards have been pleading for something, anything, Bloodborne-related for several years now, in particular a remake/remaster or official PC port, but sadly it seems like none of that's happening for quite some time.

During a recent episode of Jeff Grubb's Game Mess podcast (thanks, GameSpot), Grubb and his fellow Giant Bomb co-owner Mike Minotti got onto the topic of PC ports, which Minotti remarked have seemingly "slowed down a little bit recently."

Referencing Bloodborne on PC specifically, Minotti said Sony "can't move on that unless FromSoftware is involved, and they're busy," presumably with the recently released Elden Ring Nightreign and the upcoming Switch 2 game, The Duskbloods.

Grubb chimed in and said, "it seems like they don't want to do it with Sony," they seemingly meaning FromSoftware, clarifying,

"Anything beyond From Software would have to be involved and they're not going to do it right now, I don't know. But that's my understanding of the situation and it continues to be that way. I checked in on it relatively recently and kind of continue to hear, 'Nothing is happening with Bloodborne, so don't expect that.'"

While Grubb, like any human being, has gotten things wrong in the past, his track record is generally solid. Unfortunately, that means he's probably right about this and Bloodborne fans will likely be waiting a long time for a PC port, remake, or dare I say it, sequel.

Hopefully the next time I update y'all on Bloodborne it's with better news.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortunately, we still have everything on our list of the best FromSoftware games to keep us busy until then.