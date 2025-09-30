Almost a year and a half since launch, Stellar Blade adds new epilogue content that has fans begging for a chapter select option "so we don't have to play through the whole game again… please"

Almost a year and a half since its initial launch, Stellar Blade just got a free update adding epilogue content to Shift Up's action game, just in case you thought you were all done with it.

The update, now available on both PS5 and PC, features only a few minor changes. As well as bug fixes for Steam users (as well as the option to make Photo Mode screenshots save to a 'Screenshots' folder in the game's executable directory), the new epilogues – of which there are three – offer the biggest changes.

"After one ending comes another beginning," the patch notes cryptically begin. "Explore three epilogues that reveal the lives of EVE and the people of Xion following a specific ending."

In case you didn't know, Stellar Blade has three different endings – the patch notes don't spoil exactly which ending it is that the epilogues follow on from, but fans on Reddit reckon they've figured it out. I won't spell it out here in case you haven't finished the main game yet, but discussions are ongoing if you're interested.

While you certainly can't complain about new content, some fans are slightly frustrated that accessing it isn't the easiest or most enthralling thing in the world if you've already played too much of the game. "Just… give us a chapter select so we don't have to play through the whole game again… please," one pleads , while another adds : "I know, like I've already played through 10 times I think, no joke. Every time they release new DLC I just so happen to be beyond the no return point."

So, some might have another full playthrough ahead of them to see these new additions, but I guess it's a good way to tide yourself over until the Stellar Blade sequel, which Shift Up previously teased will have an "expanded" world and "enhanced gameplay."

