After 15 years, Elden Ring Nightreign introduces a FromSoftware first: you can stab a dude with an arrow like you're Legolas

Elden Ring Nightreign isn't just a rehash of old bosses, it's added something completely new to modern FromSoftware games: the ability to critically hit a staggered enemy with a bow and arrow.

In FromSoftware's games, you can deal massive damage to enemies by staggering them and then getting in close for a devastating blow known as a riposte. Usually, this is only possible with melee weapons, but the devs have decided that an arrow is basically just a short spear.

Streamer JMnThem posts a video to Twitter showing them pulling off the new move. They stagger Morgott – who's back and able to ambush you in Nightreign's randomized events – and then accidentally whip out a bow and arrow instead of a melee weapon. They were mid attack input so couldn't stop the mistake, but it's lucky they didn't. They were surprised to see the attack connected as you'd expect if you had a dagger or a sword.

The clip they share has the footage slowed down so that they could analyze it fully, and it turns out an arrow is taken in the right hand and jammed straight into Morgott to connect the riposte. It's a real Legolas moment, and I'm excited it's in Nightreign because it means I might actually use bows now.

In Nightreign, you can now do something you could not do in any of the older Souls games from the past decade (including Elden Ring): "you can take ripostes and backstabs using a bow".--or rather, with the arrow 💘 pic.twitter.com/WQvJaeyfKzFebruary 17, 2025

JMnThem also notes that "Whips and Shields can also riposte and backstab in this game," so if you've got one to hand when an enemy gets staggered, run in and deal some damage.

It's good to see that this network test went well after the first one saw lots of people met with login errors. If you missed the chance to play yourself, check out our hands-on Nightreign preview .

