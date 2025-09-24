Adding to $354 of DLC, Capcom presses emergency bikini button again and lets players pay to have a sexy shot of Monster Hunter Wilds smith Gemma as a quest complete animation

Over the summer, as it faced every company's biggest fear – a line going down – Capcom reached into its big bag of tricks and pulled out swimsuit skins for Monster Hunter Wilds' beachy festival. I can only assume the bikini skin for hunter smith Gemma was well-received, because the game's next cosmetic pack contains new quest complete animations that include a pretty on-the-nose shot of Gemma crouching in front of the player.

The big Tokyo Game Show announcement for Monster Hunter Wilds was Title Update 4, which will bring back Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate icon Gogmazios in December. We also got new details on this month's Title Update 3, including a whole-hog commitment to MMO mechanics in the Final Fantasy 14 collab. But when I consider what's going to make Capcom more money, cosmetic DLC pack 3 certainly comes to mind.

I'm no harumphing prude, it's just kind of funny to see Capcom sing this exact song twice within a few months. Gemma has been a fan favorite since her reveal, but loads of other characters also star in new quest complete animations in this cosmetic bundle. There's a good one where you steal Alma's glasses, and I actually like the whole idea since the same Palico and Seikret shots can get old after a few hundred quests, though I wish the base game could get some more variants too.

That said, it feels like there's a reason that one shot of Gemma gets so much screentime in the DLC trailer (around 26:44 in the stream). And yeah, you can bet that if you put the paid bikini skin on Gemma, it will also appear in this animation. It turns out the emergency bikini button was not actually a button, but a dial, and it's now been cranked up a notch.

This is part of the paid portion of cosmetic pack 3, which also includes fox ears and a tail, new buddy outfits and accessories, and weapon and tent add-ons. The free items include "four nostalgic gestures" taken from previous Monster Hunter games, like the essential shadow box.

For reference, Monster Hunter Wilds cosmetic DLC pack 2 was $24.99, and individual items were available for $1.99 (hairstyles) or $7.99 (gestures and layered armor). I would expect these quest complete animations to land on the pricier side.

At the time of writing, Monster Hunter Wilds has a staggering $354 worth of DLC available, according to Steam listings. The vast majority of that is cosmetic stuff, but one huge chunk is filled by the pricey $74.99 digital soundtrack.

