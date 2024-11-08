2 years later, God of War Ragnarok PS5 and PS4 players finally get a solution to the game's most annoying 'feature' as it gets updated for PS5 Pro

God of War Ragnarok fans on PlayStation rejoice: the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game are finally getting an update that adds an option to reduce the frequency that your companions will give you hints while completing puzzles.

Developer Sony Santa Monica announced the news via a tweet yesterday, November 7, 2024. When the game launched, it was met with mass critical and fan acclaim, but one feature many people agreed was annoying was how often Kratos' companions would give him unsolicited hints while completing puzzles.

Kratos has never been all brawn and no brain. Puzzles have been an integral part of the God of War series since the start, back in Greece when the Spartan had no companions to advise him. The combat style may have changed, but he's still a smart man. If anything, he's only gotten wiser with age.

PC players got this option back in September, before the PS5 players. Most games on PC and console tend to see PC changes first, so this isn't out of the ordinary, but it's good to see the PlayStation versions getting parity now.

Although this is definitely my favorite part of the update, it isn't the only feature included. New audio descriptions make the game's cinematics more accessible. However, this feature isn't coming to the wider gameplay.

There are also PS5 Pro enhancements for those who have already purchased one. You'll be able to play with high image quality and maintain a smooth 60fps. If 60 isn't enough for you, there's also a high frame rate mode for those with variable refresh rate monitors. The performance mode will also see a boost, though the patch notes don't explain what exactly this entails.

Whether you want to replay the game now that it's getting some changes but you've forgotten what to do or you're jumping in for the first time, check out our God of War Ragnarok guide that will tell you all you need to know.