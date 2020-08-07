Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows is a new mobile game from Fall Guys publisher Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital has released Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows, a new idle game for iOS and Apple Arcade that sees you take control of various Lords Commander of the Night's Watch

Being part of the shield that guards the realms of men, your job is to fortify the Wall with supplies and coordinate excursions into the wild and dangerous North. The in-game clock moves in real-time and doesn't stop when you close the app, meaning expeditions you order will continue while you're offline. You can turn on notifications that alert you when something happens, or wait to find out when you open the game again.

"In the shadow of the Wall, your watch begins. Eight thousand years before Jon Snow took the Black, the Night’s Watch was formed to secure the Wall and defend the border of Westeros against the perils of the North, and all that lies beyond. Into these untamed wilds, sworn brothers and their allies set out on rangings to face the dangers that would threaten the realm. But the Wall is a blade that cuts both ways," reads the description from the press release.

It actually looks surprisingly chill for a Game of Thrones mobile game. The trailer opens with an intimate conversation inside what's probably a super cozy tavern. Ale in-hand, your tablemate begins to tell the story of the Night's Watch. And even though season 8 divided fans, George RR Martin's world is so incredibly rich with history that I'm more than obliged to sit down for an interactive lesson.

Developed by That Silly Studio, Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows is out now on Apple Arcade and iOS mobile devices. A release on Android has yet to be announced.