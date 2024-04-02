Game of Thrones showrunners reveal their favorite death of the entire series – and it’s a fan favorite, too

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have revealed their death(s) of the entire series.

"With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys," Weiss told Digital Spy. "and we finally got to kill both Joffrey in season 4 and Ramsay Bolton in season 6. It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy."

In season 4, the sadistic and cruel King Joffrey (finally) dies after Lady Olenna Tyrell and Lord Petyr Baelish slip poison into his wine. The former king has been frequently voted as one of the most hated TV characters of all time and his death is considered a favorite among fans, with many happy to see such a horrible character erased from what's already a cruel and unjust world.

Season 6 saw Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) meet a much more gruesome end: being eaten alive by his own dogs. Weiss said the deaths felt like "balancing the scale a little" and in a way of avenging the deaths of Ned (killed by Joffrey), Robb, and Catelyn Stark.

"You don't really see the death. You see some of it in the background, but you don't really see the death. What you do see is [Sansa's] smile. It was all in one shot, and we did it seven times or something... [Sophie Turner] nailed it on the seventh or eighth time, and it was just that feeling of – that's so epic. Sophie was so good. When she got that shot, I felt like I can now die happy."

