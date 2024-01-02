Three years after its first reveal, one Game of Thrones spin-off has undergone a dramatic change

George R.R. Martin has updated fans on the slate of upcoming Game of Thrones spin-offs – while revealing that a previously-announced project would now be making the jump from live action to animation.

"None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them," Martin wrote on his personal blog. "When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached… but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved."

Among the animated projects is Nine Voyages, the spin-off that recounts the legendary life of the Sea Snake, Corlys Velaryon. The character is played in House of the Dragon by Steve Toussaint.

"We have moved NINE VOYAGES, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation. A move I support fully," Martin wrote. "Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive."

The trio of shows join a vast fleet of Game of Thrones spin-offs that are in various stages of pre-production.

Nine Voyages was revealed (via Deadline) alongside 10,000 Ships and the now-cancelled Flea Bottom back in March 2021.

The Hedge Knight, based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas and revolving around the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, is also in development.

The most likely candidate for one of the two animated shows alongside Sea Snake is The Golden Empire. Set in Yi Ti, the series would likely enter uncharted territory in Westeros. Another unnamed animated series is also in the works.

"[T]he news leaked several months ago that one of the animated shows would be set in Yi Ti. That's true. Our working title is THE GOLDEN EMPIRE, and we have a great young writer on that one too, and I think the art and animation is just going to be beautiful," Martin wrote back in 2022.

Most notably, a Jon Snow sequel series, starring Kit Harington, has been much talked about – though nothing official has been announced. Even so, expect several trips to Westeros in the coming years. House of the Dragon season 2 is coming this summer, for starters.

For more animated adventures, check out the best anime you should be watching in 2024 and all the latest on Demon Slayer season 4.