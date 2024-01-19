Game of Thrones showrunners say it'd be "so great" to work on Jon Snow spin-off, though they'd rather HBO shake it up

Games of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss say they'd be open to returning to the franchise for the rumored Jon Snow series, though they don't really want to be HBO's first choice.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the twosome behind the hit fantasy drama were asked whether they'd have any interest in bringing the spin-off, which HBO has supposedly been developing for a couple of years now, to life.

"I don't know..." Benioff replied candidly, before Weiss said: "It would be so great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved."

Then, the latter went on to joke that by the time HBO actually gets around to making the Jon Snow sequel a reality, actor Kit Harington will be too old to don the character's iconic furry costume.

"Unless [Kit] has been doing a lot of working out, that's a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it's like 60 pounds," Weiss laughed, as he suggested it might be more fun to let more time pass and catch up with the honorary Stark when he's much older. "Maybe when we're 80 and Kit's approaching retirement, he can throw that cloak on again with real gray in his beard."

"One last ride…" Benioff concluded.

While it seems unlikely that the Jon Snow outing will happen anytime soon, if it happens at all, the Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to spin-offs, what with the hugely popular House of the Dragon delighting fans in August 2022. Set two centuries before the events of the original show, it centers on the tensions between the Targaryens, as the family's once all-powerful dominion over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros begins to crumble.

Spanning several years, it goes on to see King Viserys (Paddy Considine) break tradition and name his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as heir to the Iron Throne, much to dismay of his entitled brother Daemon (Matt Smith).

Before they could even think about working on a Jon Snow-centric series, Benioff and Weiss, alongside co-creator Alexander Woo, are set to release 3 Body Problem, a new sci-fi series based on Liu Cixin's 2008 novel of the same name. The show will land on Netflix on March 21.

