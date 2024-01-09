Game of Thrones creators’ new Netflix series looks like a time-slipping sci-fi epic in its new trailer

The main trailer for 3 Body Problem, the new sci-fi series from the creators of Game of Thrones, has been released. The Netflix show, based on the beloved novel by Liu Cixin, is helmed by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and True Blood producer Alexander Woo.

Per the new synopsis, the series will follow the repercussions across space and time of a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China. As seen in the trailer, the story begins in the present day as scientists start turning up dead in mysterious circumstances. Desperate to work out what’s going on, they turn to an unorthodox detective to try to unravel a case bigger than they could ever have imagined.

The trailer certainly promises an epic sci-fi too, charting multiple timelines and seemingly galaxies in search of answers. "Someone or something is targeting scientists," Benedict Wong’s Da Shi says as viewers are shown some of the grisly murders hitting their community.

The Marvel star is joined by Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade and a stellar ensemble cast. This includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Eiza González, Jess Hong, and Jonathan Pryce. Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani also star.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, executive producer Woo said: "What we are hoping to do is to convey the experience – if not necessarily the exact details – of the novel onto the screen. What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species."

3 Body Problem releases on Netflix on March 21, 2024. For more, check out our selections of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies available to stream now.