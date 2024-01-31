Game-changing Palworld trick lets you transport any stack of items without being encumbered, even 9,999 stone

Thanks to the discovery of one ingenious Palworld player, fans of the hit survival game can easily move even the heaviest items without splitting stacks and taking multiple trips.

Reddit user BeyondSmash dropped a bombshell on the Palworld community earlier this week. It turns out that you can render any stack of items weightless by essentially suspending it in menu purgatory, letting you move even 9,999 stone between chests without being encumbered and, as you normally would be, rooted in place.

The trick is dead simple, and I dutifully booted up Palworld during work hours to confirm it. All you need to do is open a chest, select and drag the target item, and then close the chest menu with – on PC – the Tab button. This will keep the selected item on your screen, freeing you up to walk over to another chest, open it up, and drag the item in as you normally would from your inventory.

Palworld players were previously getting around the game's weight limit by using the grappling gun to forcibly pull their overloaded characters around. This technique, while limited to one stack of items at a time, is a much easier way to move things around your base, for example.

I haven't found a way to apply this technique to fast travel – opening the map seems to send the selected item back to its original chest – but it's still mighty handy for organizing things. You can, however, place chests near your start and end teleport points so that you can then unload your bazillion items without needing to walk, and this trick makes it much easier to load up the starting chest – consolidating ore and coal at a remote base for transport, perhaps.