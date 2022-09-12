Future Assassin's Creed games might ditch the modern-day sections entirely

Future Assassin's Creed games could entirely drop the modern-day sections regularly featured in the series so far.

Speaking to Game Rant (opens in new tab) in a new interview, Assassin's Creed Mirage creative director Stephane Boudon revealed there wouldn't be any modern-day sections whatsoever in the new game. "No, we decided to not put in any present-day or future playable missions in Assassin's Creed Mirage because we wanted to really focus on the story of Basim when he was in Baghdad in the Ninth Century," Boudon told the outlet.

Boudon went on to reveal the player is still very much in the Animus for the whole of Assassin's Creed Mirage. The creative director revealed that we'll "start with [the] Animus," but Mirage won't feature entirely gameplay sections during the present-day setting of the new game.

The situation surrounding future games, like Assassin's Creed Infinity, gets a little murkier. Speaking to IGN (opens in new tab), Assassin's Creed Infinity project lead Marc-Alexis Côté said that "people who love just immersing themselves in the past will be able to jump right in there and never be interrupted or need to know who Desmond and Layla is."

Côté never actually confirms throughout the interview that there won't be full gameplay segments set in the modern-day world, but the implication that players can just play full games in Infinity without being interrupted by the present day is undoubtedly there.

If you're unfamiliar with Infinity, it basically functions as a hub for new games, rather than being a game into itself. The likes of Codename Red and Codename Hexe will both launch through Infinity, for example, so it's natural to wonder whether the base foundation for new experiences would feature modern-day settings.

