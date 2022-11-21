From two-controller sprinting to backwards rock climbing, Pokemon players are finding new ways to traverse Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are breaking the game's traversal systems with increasingly weird discoveries.

The two new Gen 9 games might've just launched last week, but it hasn't taken long for players to crack certain elements wide open. Take, for example, the tweet just below, in which a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player discovers you can just connect two wired Switch controllers and hold forward both analog sticks for double the run speed.

Apparently in the new pokemon, if you plug in two controllers at once you can run twice as fast. Like you hold both joysticks and it just... adds the speedthese devs had NO TIME lmao pic.twitter.com/q8ydxd9iubNovember 20, 2022 See more

That should make speedruns of Scarlet and Violet incredibly strange to watch, as speedrunners will no doubt hook up four controllers and go to work breaking the two games.

Secondly, we've got a climbing bug on our hands. It turns out if you're riding Koraidon, and simply jump backwards while facing away from a cliff, you'll actually ascend up the cliff with each jump, effectively lodging yourself in the cliff face and getting to areas you shouldn't otherwise be able to reach.

This is probably the silliest, but most useful trick in Scarlet/Violet. You can easily get up slopes you're not supposed to by just going backwards. pic.twitter.com/RRwveA1m9jNovember 20, 2022 See more

There have been no shortage of reported performance issues and other technical problems for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, since the two games launched last week. A handful of disturbing bugs turned both games into temporary horror experiences, thanks to player character's limbs going completely out of whack.

Players have also had some strong opinions about the distasteful eating animations for the in-game picnics, as player characters and Pokemon alike chow down in a polarizing manner. Our own Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review reported a deluge of problems, ultimately making the game harder to recommend to newcomers and veterans alike.

