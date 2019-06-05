From Tetris to Sonic: Check out the full lineup of games for the Sega Genesis Mini

We finally have the full list of confirmed games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini, Sega's answer to the NES and SNES Classic. Highlights include Kid Chameleon, Tetris (a bonus game that wasn't originally included), and Road Rush II.
The retro console will release on September 19, 2019 with 42 games, emulation handled by M2 (who worked on the Sega Ages Collections and Sega 3D Classics Collection for 3DS), and menu music created by celebrated composer Yuzo Koshiro. It's a highly anticipated release that could rival Nintendo's forays into commercialized emulation.
Here's a list of all 42 games coming to the console:
- Tetris
- Darius
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Monster World IV
- Kid Chameleon
- Road Rash II
- Eternal Champions
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Strider
- Light Crusader
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Beyond Oasis
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Earthworm Jim
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Streets of Rage 2
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Landstalker
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
Preorders, currently listed for $79.99 for the Genesis Mini are currently open on Sega's official site. It's likely that we'll see a lot of demand for the console after Sega originally delayed its release due to a fan response that was much bigger than expected. The complete package comes with the system, two controllers, a power cable, USB power adaptor and a HDMI cable.
