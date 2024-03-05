More than 20 years after the original, Lindsay Lohan gives an update on the Freaky Friday sequel

It's been 21 years since Freaky Friday released, but star Lindsay Lohan has confirmed the long-awaited sequel is still happening.

The film, which co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, sees a teenager and her mother trade places thanks to magical fortune cookies. In the process, they learn a lot about each other – and grow much closer.

"I don't want to say too much," Lohan told SiriusXM (via E! Online ). "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie." However, she remained tight-lipped on a potential timeline for the sequel: "I won't say that yet."

Last year, Curtis explained how the sequel came to be in development. "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends , people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," she commented. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'it feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

The Curtis and Lohan Freaky Friday film is based on the novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers, which was first adapted into a film in 1976.

Another of Lohan's iconic movies recently got a musical reboot – Mean Girls, based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 original movie, was released earlier this year. Lohan has a cameo in the film.

Curtis, meanwhile, can soon be seen in the upcoming Borderlands film, an adaptation of the video game. She'll play Dr. Tannis in a cast that features Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Borderlands arrives this August 9. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to plan your 2024 theater trips.