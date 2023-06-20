Frank Miller's cover for Daredevil #1 offers a tough new take on Matt Murdock

Frank Miller returned to Marvel recently with an attention-grabbing and divisive variant cover for the Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha one-shot. Now he's back again with an equally-striking cover for one of the characters that he is most often associated with: Daredevil.

The image is a variant cover for Daredevil #1, which marks the start of a brand new run for the Man Without Fear, and launches this September. The series is written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by artist Aaron Kuder.

Marvel had this to say about Miller's involvement in the project: "During his landmark run in the early 80s, Miller redefined Daredevil alongside artist Klaus Janson with daring storytelling and pulse-pounding artwork. From the introduction of characters like Elektra and Stick to his reinvention of villains like Kingpin and Bullseye, Miller’s influential work completely revolutionized Daredevil’s mythology and transformed the character into the pop culture icon he is today! Now witness this visionary return to one his trademark characters and send them off into their thrilling next chapter!"

You can check out the full cover below.

Meanwhile, Saladin Ahmed was recently on the This Week In Marvel podcast, where he discussed working on the new series.

"I wanted to only take this job on if I felt like I had a new, unique take on Matt and on Hell's Kitchen. And so that's at the center of this… him and his world, but it's the Marvel Universe," explained Ahmed. "What I've really enjoyed in talking with other editors, other offices, is finding ways through these first couple of arcs we have planned to keep this centered on Matt, keep this centered on his people, in his world, but to bring (in a very organic and surprising fun way) some familiar Marvel figures that I think are going to blow people's mind when they pop up on the page!"

Daredevil #1 is published by Marvel Comics on September 13.

