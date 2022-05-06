Frank Miller and Dan DiDio's new publisher FMP signs deal with Diamond

Comic book legend Frank Miller and long-time DC co-publisher Dan DiDio's new publishing venture Frank Miller Presents has agreed to an exclusive distribution deal with Diamond Comic Distributors.

Announced on April 28, Frank Miller Presents (FMP) is a new comic publishing entity founded by Miller, who will serve as its editor-in-chief. Didio will serve as its publisher. Frank Miller Ink CEO Silenn Thomas will serve as FMP's COO.

Frank Miller Presents aims to publish both new original works by Miller along with new and veteran comic book creators with the aim to publish two to four titles a year, created and curated into "a line of comics to capture Miller's distinct visual style."

"Investing in artists and the future of comics has always been my one true passion and creative calling," Miller said in a statement first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "Dan, Silenn and I couldn't be more proud to be launching Frank Miller Presents, which will serve as fertile ground for storytellers and new creations. Our focus for this publishing company is to cultivate a fellowship of artists and writers to mentor, collaborate and push forward not only each other but the art form as well."

FMP's first announced titles are continuations of some of MIller's most popular works. Sin City 1858, is a return to the world of the black and white noir comic book turned cult classic movie, this time set in Sin City's origins in the Wild West.

The second title, Ronin Book Two, will be a follow-up to the dystopian action-adventure Miller first created in 1983 for DC prior to The Dark Knight Returns, starring a reincarnated Japanese warrior doing battle with cybernetic villains in a bleak future.

FMP has announced two original titles, Pandora and Ancient Enemies, but have not released details about the concepts or creative teams.

FMP has not set release dates for either announced titles, however, according to THR's initial story, the publisher is aiming to have books on shelves and in digital formats sometime "later this year." With the announcement of the Diamond partnership, however, that timeline becomes more of a reality.

"As a startup, it's great to have access to Diamond's knowledge and experience. Frank and I have both worked with Diamond for decades and I'm excited for this new partnership," DiDio says in Diamond's new announcement.

"It's a new day and I'm excited by this partnership. We are eager and ready to start," says Miller.