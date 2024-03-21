Foundation: Galactic Frontier is a sci-fi action RPG based on the Apple TV show of the same name

Fans of Apple TV's popular sci-fi show, Foundation, need to pay attention to the sci-fi action RPG that just got announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is an upcoming RPG for PC and mobile, set in the same universe as Apple TV's Foundation but with an all-new story told from multiple perspectives.

In the game, you'll play as a trader navigating the political complexities of the Foundation universe - something watchers of the TV show will be very familiar with - and the captain of your very own ship. As part of that, you'll have to recruit and train your crew and subsequent fleet of ships as you embark upon your journey across the galaxy.

As you can see in the trailer above, Foundation: Galactic Frontier includes quite the range of gameplay, from managing your ship, diving through research, talking to plenty of characters, exploring the galaxy to find resources and more, and both on-foot and ship-based combat.

Funplus revealed to us that the development team on Foundation: Galactic Frontier includes sci-fi authors and game designers who've worked on game series including Star Wars Jedi, Fallout, and Homeworld, which is quite the haul of talent.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier doesn't have a release date yet, but it will have its first Closed Beta Test on mobile later this year, so stay tuned for more details from publisher FunPlus. It's certainly going to be an adventure to keep an eye on.

