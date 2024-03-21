Foundation: Galactic Frontier is a sci-fi action RPG based on the Apple TV show of the same name

By Sam Loveridge
published

But this is an original, multi-perspective narrative unique to the upcoming game

Fans of Apple TV's popular sci-fi show, Foundation, need to pay attention to the sci-fi action RPG that just got announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is an upcoming RPG for PC and mobile, set in the same universe as Apple TV's Foundation but with an all-new story told from multiple perspectives. 

In the game, you'll play as a trader navigating the political complexities of the Foundation universe - something watchers of the TV show will be very familiar with - and the captain of your very own ship. As part of that, you'll have to recruit and train your crew and subsequent fleet of ships as you embark upon your journey across the galaxy. 

As you can see in the trailer above, Foundation: Galactic Frontier includes quite the range of gameplay, from managing your ship, diving through research, talking to plenty of characters, exploring the galaxy to find resources and more, and both on-foot and ship-based combat. 

Funplus revealed to us that the development team on Foundation: Galactic Frontier includes sci-fi authors and game designers who've worked on game series including Star Wars Jedi, Fallout, and Homeworld, which is quite the haul of talent. 

Foundation: Galactic Frontier doesn't have a release date yet, but it will have its first Closed Beta Test on mobile later this year, so stay tuned for more details from publisher FunPlus. It's certainly going to be an adventure to keep an eye on. 

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.