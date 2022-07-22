For the Forza Horizon 5 Tropical Fruits Treasure Hunt, you’ll need to smash into carts to solve a riddle and then find the chest near Playa Azul. Treasure Hunts in Forza Horizon 5 task you with completing a particular challenge somewhere in Mexico to reveal the rough location of a hidden treasure chest. For this particular Treasure Hunt, you’ll get yourself 100 Forzathon points, XP, and some points towards unlocking the Series 10 Extreme E cars. Here’s how to find the Forza Horizon 5 Tropical Fruits Treasure Hunt in Playa Azul.

Forza Horizon 5 Tropical Fruits Treasure Hunt clue

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To begin the actual treasure hunting part of the Treasure Hunt, you’ll first need solve a cryptic riddle to reveal the general area of the Tropical Fruits treasure chest in Forza Horizon 5. The riddle says: “Carting on electric wheels is 5 times better if you have the skill”, which translates to: “While driving an electric vehicle, get the Cart Wheels Skill five times by smashing into Forza Horizon 5 taco carts”.



For the first part – driving an electric vehicle – there are quite a few to choose from, and it doesn’t really matter what you use. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S or Jaguar I-Pace should be available to most players, but Series 10 also introduced a suite of new Extreme E electric vehicles. If you don’t already have an electric car to use, you can complete the seasonal Boardwalk Danger Sign challenge, or complete the Battery Powered challenge to easily unlock the No.44 Extreme E or the Rimac Concept 2 respectively.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now that you’ve got an electric vehicle, drive to any urban area in Mexico and look for the small taco carts that are usually on the sidewalks of roads. Mulege, Guanajuato, and Playa Azul are all good places to search, with Mulege being a particularly good spot. Drive into a taco cart and you’ll notice the Cart Wheels Skill pop up, then stop driving to bank your Skill Chain as you can’t easily Cart Wheels multiple times in the same Skill Chain. Find another taco cart, smash it to get the skill, and so on until you’ve earned Cart Wheels five times. The treasure chest area will then be revealed to you.



There are a few Forza Horizon 5 tips you can use to make these Treasure Hunts a little easier. Mainly that you should use the map filters to declutter the map and make it so only the essential icons are showing. The only icons you should have showing are Seasonal Collectibles, Landmarks, and whichever activity it is you need to do for the Treasure Hunt challenge. Drone Mode will also be really useful for scouting the area.

Forza Horizon 5 Tropical Fruits treasure chest location in Playa Azul

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Once you arrive in Playa Azul, look for the treasure chest out to sea, east of Playa Azul. You’ll spot a lone rowboat tied to a post and the treasure chest is right next to the boat. Drive into the chest to smash it and get your loot.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After, you’ve completed the Treasure Hunt’s riddle, you’ll have the treasure chest’s rough location circled on your map, just like a Forza Horizon 5 Barn Find. The area for this Treasure Hunt roughly covers Playa Azul on the east coast of the Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map, so head over there!