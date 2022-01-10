How to complete all Forza Horizon 5 New Year Accolades

Finish these Forza Horizon 5 New Year Accolades to get some exclusive rewards and plenty of Accolade points to up your score in the Hall of Fame. There are only three to complete, but not all of them are particularly straightforward. You’ll need to look out for traditional red Chinese lanterns across the urban areas of Mexico, including Playa Azul, Mulege, and Guanajuato, and you’ll need to participate in the seasonal activities to unlock exclusive cars. These challenges are only around for Series 3, so you need to make sure you complete them quickly as soon as they become available for each season. Here are all the Forza Horizon 5 New Year Accolades and some tips on how to complete them.

Forza Horizon 5 New Year Accolades

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You can now find three special Accolades in Forza Horizon 5 themed around the Lunar New Year under the ‘Evolving World’ Accolades category. Each Accolade that you complete awards varying amounts of Accolade points and sometimes exclusive awards that we’ve listed below. You’ll notice that these Accolades are also grouped with some Christmas-themed ones, although these can’t be completed any more as Series 2 has expired – although it’s likely that they’ll be available around the Holidays later this year. Any that mention ‘the New Year’ can only be completed in Series 3, which ends on February 3, 2022.

Happy New Year! Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points

For this easy Series 3 Accolade, you need to drive into Guanajuato during the Happy New Year series to find some nice, red Chinese lanterns. That’s it. You’ll find lots of these lanterns hanging around the central areas of Guanajuato, particularly near the cathedral.

Another One Lights the Dust Smash Lanterns Accolade

Rewards: 50 Accolade points, Camo Utility Epic Trousers

For the “Another Lights the Dust!” Holiday Accolade, you must destroy 25 Lanterns while driving the 2014 Toyota AT38 or the 2016 Toyota AT37. You can get the AT37 in Autumn and the AT38 in Winter during Series 3 only. Both cars are the 45-point rewards for their respective seasons, however, which means they’re not particularly easy to get and you’ll have to complete a lot of seasonal challenges to get the necessary points.

Series 3 Collector Accolade

Rewards: 1,000 Accolade points

To complete this New Year Accolade, you need to own all the exclusive reward cars from the seasons and challenges of Series 3. All the cars in this series are unlocked by earning enough points in each season or the entire series, so you’ll need to play a lot of the Forza Horizon 5 seasonal activities to unlock them all. If you miss any, you’ll have to buy one through the Auction House from a fellow player. Here are the cars you need to own and how to get them: