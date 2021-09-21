Forza Horizon 5 nature sounds are perfect to read/study/race to

A new Forza Horizon 5 video doesn't have any new gameplay footage, but it does have a half hour of soothing ambient nature sounds from all across its virtual recreation of Mexico.

The "Nature Sounds of Forza Horizon Mexico" will take you all across the country, savoring the sounds from a range of Forza Horizon 5 's natural regions - from craggy hills to lush jungles to tropical beaches. Each soundscape is accompanied by still images from a number of different landscapes belonging to their respective region.

Honestly, the only thing that could make this masterpiece of chill promotional materials even better is if the still images were live footage so you could enjoy watching the clouds roll by and vegetation gently swaying in the breeze. On the other hand, maybe that would take too much of the focus off the nature sounds.

Besides, you can check out the new Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer gameplay that Playground Games debuted today if you want to see more of the open-world racing game in action. The 50-minute showcase included a look at some new Arcade mini-missions which send players out competing to smash as many targets as possible, or (for the Burnout fans) an Eliminator mode where racers explosively collide.

Forza Horizon 5 is still planned to arrive on November 9, and it will be included with Xbox Game Pass from day one. Even if you can't stand racing games, it might be worth downloading just for the ambience.