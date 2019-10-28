Fortnitemares 2019 starts tomorrow, October 29

The Fortnitemares 2019 start time has been revealed. As Epic announced on Twitter today, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 will get kick off the big Halloween event tomorrow, October 29, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CET. It's unclear how long the event will last, but based on last year's event, we can expect it to end around Tuesday, November 4.

For the uninitiated: Fortnitemares is Fortnite's annual Halloween event, and on top of spooky skins and cosmetics, it also introduces some creepy gameplay changes. At least, it did last year - we can only assume this year's event will be similar, but we are in Chapter 2 after all, so who knows what Epic's got planned. The teaser image shared on Twitter was captioned, "Face your fears," so you can bet there'll be some kind of ghoul to slay.

Crucially, last year's Fortnitemares event also came with a suite of Challenges which awarded customization items. For reference, the 2018 Challenges included things like destroying the Elite Cube Monsters which appeared during the event, opening chests and eliminating opponents in specific areas, and destroying decorations hidden around the map. They awarded things like the Dark Engine glider, Virulent Flame contrail, and the Deadfire Spray. Here's hoping this year's Fortnitemares cosmetics stand out from the newly released Final Reckoning pack, which added a few spooktacular skins earlier this month.