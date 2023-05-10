When does Fortnite Season 3 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 3 start is a question that players are starting to consider, as the next season is now only a month away, as well as pondering what theme may be running through the Season 3 Battle Pass. We've had big changes in Fortnite of late, with the island expanding and futuristic neon-bathed locations being added, but we know that the battle royale is constantly evolving. There's a Fortnite Star Wars battle pass currently running with plenty of cosmetics to unlock, as well as the Fortnite Attack on Titan crossover, and both of these have associated Fortnite quests alongside the usual weekly and season-long challenges. If you're looking ahead and thinking about what Fortnite Season 3 may bring once it starts, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 3 start? The Fortnite Season 3 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, as seen on the official Fortnite website (opens in new tab) and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 2 Battle Pass will end on June 9, 2023 at 2am ET. We'll be due to have another Fortnite live event around this time as they normally feature every other season, but they usually take place at the weekends so players across all timezones can participate. This means we can roughly expect the Fortnite Season 3 start date will be around Saturday June 10, 2023 following the usual downtime for the transition, though if we have a live event on the Saturday then then new season start could be pushed to the Sunday.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 3 in Chapter 4?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's too early to expect officially announced details on what changes will be made for Fortnite Season 3 in Chapter 4, though we do know about several things that are coming in the future and may form part of it. Fortnite first person mode has been on the radar for a while now, so could potentially make its debut with the new season. We also know that Fortnite Creative 2.0 continues to be developed and expanded, so we could see more experiences created through that having a larger presence within the main game.

How much will the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.49 for 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass in June 2023.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 3 in Chapter 4 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all the details as soon as they're revealed!

