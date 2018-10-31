Popular

Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more fight for the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 Ultimate Game of the Year

There can be only one, but which one will you choose?

Time is running out to make sure your favorite game - whether it involves llamas, cowboys or web shooters - wins the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 Ultimate Game of the Year honor. Voting closes on November 2 at midnight BST, 8pm EDT and 5pm PDT, and as an extra incentive for exercising your democratic rights you'll get a free ebook worth up to $26.99 / £15.99. 

The full list of Ultimate Game of the Year nominees are: 

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 

Celeste 

Dead Cells 

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Forza Horizon 4 

God of War

Into The Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man 

Monster Hunter World

Red Dead Redemption 2 

Subnautica

You'll receive instructions for claiming your free ebook - Retro Gamer Annual Vol. 4, Minecraft Vol. 17, PC Gamer Annual 2018, or the T3 Buyer's Guide -  via e-mail after you've submitted your vote. 

Don't forget to tune into the Golden Joystick Awards livestream on November 16. We'll be live from London's Bloomsbury Big Top for a spectacular ceremony hosted by comedian Danny Wallace. 