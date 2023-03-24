Fortnite Creative players get special permission to recreate the game's original map

Epic Games is updating its terms and conditions to grant special permission to those recreating in-game versions of Fortnite Battle Royale's original map.

Earlier this week, Epic finally launched Fortnite Creative 2.0, enabling large-scale player creations such as maps, modes, and more. Recreating copyrighted intellectual property, such as previous versions of Fortnite, isn't allowed under the game's terms and conditions, but Epic is granting special permission to fans recreating the original Battle Royale map.

"We are as excited as you to relive the experiences we shared in the original Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 1 map, and so we are granting a special and specific exception to allow creators to publish their own remakes of the Chapter 1 maps," Epic's announcement (opens in new tab) reads. Epic reasserts that this is the only exception they'll be making for Unreal Editor creations.

Epic is making this exemption because teams of fans have actually already recreated Fortnite's original Battle Royale map in Unreal Editor. One team, called Reboot Royale, has just recently put their recreation into beta, which is why Epic Games has been so quick on announcing the change in their policy.

We're in the final preparations of publishing Reboot Royale for everyone to play!Here is a first look at actual footage from UEFN editor and gameplay. Stay tuned for launch! 📲 JOIN DISCORD: https://t.co/WiVHPdhJPe pic.twitter.com/6T6CF5awXIMarch 22, 2023 See more

It's great that Epic is making this change, and it's a surprising win for games preservation. There's never been a way to revisit Fortnite's past, but now we finally have a way of taking a little trip back in time to the Battle Royale mode's origins, which first came about over five years ago at this point.

However, it's still important to remember Epic won't allow any other Fortnite recreations based on existing IP. So don't get too excited for Half-Life or other recreations to appear in Epic's game, because they'll be gone quicker than you can load them up.

