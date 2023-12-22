For the first time in the Yakuza games, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth goes roguelike with a dungeon that changes every time you visit

By Hirun Cryer
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is taking a little roguelike inspiration with a dungeon that changes every time you delve into it.

Earlier today, December 22, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio updated the official Infinite Wealth Japanese website with brand new details. One of the more intriguing details about the new RPG is that it has a dungeon that changes every time you visit it, in a lovely little roguelike twist.

Thinking back to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, all its dungeons were very structured in terms of layouts. Once you'd explored a dungeon fully, the only point in returning to it was to grind out XP and level up your party for tougher fights later on, of which there were many (looking at you, Saejima and Majima).

Infinite Wealth's unique new dungeon means there should be plenty of reasons to return after you've beaten the dungeon once over. Considering it's already set to be the single longest Yakuza game ever made, we could be journeying back to this dungeon repeatedly, depending on where it's unlocked in the huge RPG.

There are also details on "unique helpers" on the Infinite Wealth website. We'll periodically be given the opportunity to summon "unique" summons at very specific points in the RPG, and it looks like the widely beloved Nancy-Chan, the big lobster, is making a welcome return.

Infinite Wealth is already set to boast some unhinged minigames, including food delivery in an Uber-like service and a strip club, of all things. With the flexibility of the new dungeon featuring alongside these additions, Like a Dragon might just be the most expansive Yakuza game to date.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024. You can read our full Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth preview to see why we called it one of the most ridiculous JRPGs we've ever played. 

