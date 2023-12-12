Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth features some of the Yakuza's best and most unhinged minigames

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's roster of minigames sound just as whacky as I'd hoped.

As reported by Gematsu, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio just unveiled Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's collection of minigames. Yakuza games always feature a grand variety of minigames, including anything from running a cabaret club to playing Mahjong, but Infinite Wealth sounds like it's got it all.

Firstly, there's 'Crazy Delivery,' which is basically Yakuza's spin on Deliveroo. You have to pick up food and deliver it to hungry customers as quickly as possible, but because this is a Yakuza game, you'll have to do things like flip your bike head over heels to avoid the outstretched arms of a thug.

Next, there's 'Missmatch,' a very creative name for a dating app. Ichiban Kasuga will have to set up his own dating profile, and then chat to women online, choosing certain conversation options for them to reveal more about themselves. This is bringing back memories of the incredibly seedy Telephone Club from Yakuza 0.

Thirdly, there's a returning classic: karaoke! This one is a staple of the Yakuza series, and you can be sure Kiryu will be singing Baka Mitai all over again, for what must be the hundredth time at this point. Arcade games are also back, including SpikeOut, Sega Bass Fishing, and Virtua Fighter 3, among others.

Infinite Wealth's iteration of Isezaki Ijincho, Yokohama features a poker bar, where you can sit back and play Hold 'Em with a cocktail in hand. There's also the return of Darts Live 3, and the recycling minigame where you have to collect trash off the street in Yokohama.

Oh, and there's what looks like a strip club. Infinite Wealth taking place in America and all, it was inevitable something like this was going to show up. We can even see Kiryu enjoying the club with Ichiban in one screenshot, which feels like a very new path for the character. If only Haruka could see him now.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on January 29, 2024, across, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox simultaneously. You can read up on our Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth preview for more on what to expect from RGG Studio's sequel.

We also know that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the longest Yakuza game ever made, and one veteran developer even warned fans not to play it continuously.