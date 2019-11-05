Football Manager 2020 logopacks: How to install and download the best badges in FM20

One of the biggest issues with the game is the lack of licensing, which means there's hardly any real Football Manager 2020 badges or logos. Thankfully, you can fix it quite easily by downloading one of the many Football Manager 2020 logopacks, which include thousands of badges for clubs, nations, and competitions. Football Manager 2020 has a multitude of leagues across hundreds of countries, which means that every logopack is a hefty download, but worth it to add some realism to your game. Here's how to download all of the best Football Manager 2020 logopacks.

Before we get onto the best Football Manager 2020 logopacks with real badges and crests, you need to know how to install them after downloading.

1. Download the zipped file either directly or through a torrent client, then use 7-Zip or WinRar to extract the files.

2. On Windows, extract the contents to \Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2020\graphics\logos. For Mac users, go to /Library/Application Support/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2020/graphics.

3. Boot up Football Manager 2020 and go to Preferences, then Interface. Clear the cache via the button in the bottom left, then enable the "Reload skin when confirming changes in preferences" option. Hit confirm and voila, your brand new logopack should be installed.

Quick note to say that if the "logos" folder doesn't exist already, simply create it manually.

There's a few different options for Football Manager 2020 logopacks depending on the style you like. First up is the Standard Logos MegaPack 2020 by Mojogod. Called the "Standard" logo pack because each logo is simply an exact replice of its real life counterpart, this is one of the biggest logopacks available, with over 46,500 badges and crests included.

If you fancy a unique style for each of the logos, check out the Footbe Logos 2019-20 pack. Every logo follows the same uniform shield shape, with some especially gorgeous designs for teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Benfica, Dinamo Zagreb, and so many more. Unfortunately, it's a much smaller logopack, but it's understandable due to how each one is handcrafted.

Finally, the Metallic Logos Megapack is a popular one amongst those who like the glossy metallic look. For Football Manager 2020, it features over 50,000 logos, so there's more than enough for each of the leagues included in the game.