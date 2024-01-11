Fool Me Once writer addresses Netflix show's plothole that left fans confused

Harlan Coben, the author behind the novel that hit new Netflix thriller Fool Me Once is based on, has addressed a major detail that was bothering fans of the show: what was up with Shane (Emmet J. Scanlan)? Warning: Fool Me Once spoilers ahead!

The best friend of protagonist Maya (Michelle Keegan), a veteran and widow whose world is turned upside down when she sees her murdered husband (Richard Armitage) enter her home as an intruder on her nanny cam, Shane seemed suspicious of her throughout the show, placing trackers on her car and keeping watch outside of her house. Although it transpired that he was innocent, fans were still suspicious of him and felt that his actions weren't ever thoroughly explained.

"I’m not gon lie... I thought Shane was a snake," tweeted one viewer. "Shane gives me weird vibes!! Something is off with him," agreed another. "Are we not going to talk about Shane's odd behavior when setting Maya's car alarm off? And standing outside her house at night?" wrote another fan.

In the end, one viewer took to Twitter to get a definitive answer from Coben himself, asking: "Can you tell what the deal was with Shane?"

"Spoiler: You’re military police," Coben replied . "Your best friend suffers PTSD. She is taking medication, lying to you, lost two close family members to murders, has you test a bullet — and says she’s seeing her dead husband. You might want to (track) keep an eye on her and her little girl…"

