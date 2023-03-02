Florence Pugh was told she wouldn't be cast in indie movies after signing on for Marvel

Florence Pugh is about to star in Zach Braff's new indie A Good Person. Written specifically for her, she stars as Allison, a young woman navigating grief after an unimaginable tragedy. However, Pugh reveals in the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), with Renfield on the cover, that she was told she'd never be cast in an indie movie again after joining Marvel. Pugh plays Yelena Belova in the MCU, who's appeared in Black Widow, Hawkeye, and will star in the upcoming Thunderbolts.

"When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up," she explains to Total Film (opens in new tab). "Because I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did. They’re amazing, mega movies. And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I’ve always known that I want to dabble in all areas."

She adds: "It’s also good for my brain to dabble in all areas. I would love to direct. I know how important it is to have a good dialogue with your director. I know how crucial it is. And I just feel like you can’t just throw yourself at it, and hope that the spaghetti sticks. I need to learn a bit more, and understand why things go where [they do], and really watch all these people that I have been watching.

"But I personally would feel too terrified that I’d accidentally say the wrong thing, or accidentally screw up someone’s day because I said, 'Maybe not that way.' I don’t know. All the things that I have personally felt before while acting. I think I’ll probably just need a few more years of practicing the knack of leading a ship into a storm, and pretending like everything’s fine. But I would love to one day."

Buy the Total Film Renfield issue here (opens in new tab)

A Good Person is released in cinemas on March 24 and is on Sky Cinema from April 28. For much more from Zach Braff, Florence Pugh, and Morgan Freeman, grab a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, March 2. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe (opens in new tab) so that you never miss an issue? You’ll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured below). And with our latest offer you can get a free pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds worth £79.99. Head to MagazinesDirect (opens in new tab) to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).