Five Nights at Freddy's pop-up pizzeria is this year's most cursed movie tie-in

A pop-up Freddy Fazbear's Pizza location has appeared on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California ahead of Five Nights at Freddy's October release.

The catch? You can't actually go inside. It's meant to be a rundown, mysteriously closed spot that you can take photos in front of. The signs out front say, "Where fantasy and fun come to life" and "Get ready for Freddy." So, you could buy a slice from a nearby restaurant and stand outside of it (which is something I would absolutely do, to be honest).

Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is a Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant that promises big fun for children by way of singing animatronic mascots. After the restaurant's mysterious closure, a possessed Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica end up terrorizing whoever pokes around at night. It's the central location for the popular video game franchise and the upcoming live-action film.

The live-action adaptation sees Josh Hutcherson take a job at the pizza place, completely unaware of the whole animatronics-come-to-life-at-night-and-try-kill-you thing. Directed by Emma Tammi from a script by Tammi, original video game creator Scott Cawthorn, and Seth Cuddleback, the cast includes Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, with Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard.

Freddy Fazbear's (Fake) Pizza is located at 8301 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. Five Nights at Freddy's hits theaters on October 27 and is set to stream on Peacock the same day. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.