Five new Transformers announced for War for Cybertron DLC

High Moon Studios has just announced plans to deliver some serious fan service via an upcoming DLC pack for Transformers: War for Cybertron. Not only will thepreorder exclusive robots Jazz, Shockwave, and Demolishor be available in multiplayer for the upcoming DLC pack, but two brand-spanking-new robots, Scattershot and Onslaught, will be added as well.

Also included are four new maps. Expect to see ‘District’ and ‘Forsaken’ in Escalation mode, along with ‘Havok’ and ‘Fortress’ in multiplayer matches.

The War for Cybertron DLC pack will roll out on July 27th, 2010. In the meantime, here's the trailer:



Above: Also, this

July 22, 2010







